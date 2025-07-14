Matt Gaetz Responds to Ron DeSantis Attorney General Rumor with 3 Words

While President Donald Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi is being scrutinized on both sides of the aisle for claiming that there is no “client list” of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (after saying it was “on her desk” earlier this year), many MAGA supporters on social media are calling for Trump’s first AG pick, Matt Gaetz, to replace Bondi.

The MAGA-aligned former Florida U.S. Representative, who withdrew his AG nomination in November before a congressional ethics report regarding his behavior while in office was to be released, is now commenting on Florida politics including the absence of a Lt. Governor in the Sunshine State.

Note: Former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez resigned in February to become interim president of Florida International University (FIU). In June, she was confirmed as the seventh FIU president.

Above: l-r: Matt Gaetz, John Morgan, Ron DeSantis, Jeanette Nunez at a 2019 Florida Medical Marijuana Amendment Announcement, photo: Government of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Gaetz wrote this weekend: “Florida hasn’t had a Lt Governor since February. Is there a single Floridian whose life has been diminished as a consequence? Why do we even have this position? They have zero constitutional responsibility.”

When MAGA supporter John Reese, echoing a rumor in Republican circles, replied to Gaetz that a Lt. Governor might be needed “in case the Governor becomes AG of the United States before the end of his term?”, Gaetz replied: “Will. Not. Happen.”

When a self-described conservative Floridian chimed in: “I think Jay Collin’s [sic] will be appointed Lt. Gov.,” Gaetz remarked, “Why demote him?”

Note: Florida State Senator Jay Collins was reportedly considered as a replacement for outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, when Rubio became Secretary of State. Instead, DeSantis chose Florida attorney general Ashley Moody to replace Rubio in the Senate. Even if it’s not AG, as Gaetz insists, DeSantis will be available for a new government position as he is term-limited and cannot seek re-election to a third consecutive term this November.