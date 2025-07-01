Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Encourages Elon Musk, “Please Do It”

Before the U.S. Senate narrowly passed President Donald Trump‘s domestic policy bill today with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie vote (51-50), the president’s former “Special Government Employee” Elon Musk publicly criticized the bill which — according to nonpartisan CBO — would $3.9 trillion to the national debt over the next ten years.

Musk, the world’s richest man, wrote on X: “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

Musk’s call to action has prompted a variety of reactions including some castigating Musk for his former choices, such as: “All the money you gave to the Trump campaign that helped him win could have been used to end homelessness, you basically threw your money into the fireplace. Smh.”

Others suggested alternatives including: “No, no, no. Here’s what you need to do: Take over the GOP. Field your own Congressional candidates over the next few years. Fund people in primaries to take out the Bush holdovers leftover. Do this over the next 2-3 cycles and you’ll control the party. Your recruits will be loyal, and the rest will fear you and fall in line.”

Harvard Law grad A.J. Delgado, who was a senior advisor to the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign and the Trump transition team after the election, encouraged Musk.

Delgado wrote in response: “Please do it. This is why many Trump-supporting-originals, like myself, lost interest. There is no difference bt the parties and Trump became the establishment he purported to fight against.”

Note: In July 2024, when Trump was running for re-election against Vice President Kamala Harris, Delgado likened a political endorsement from Musk to a “kiss of death.”

Musk initially endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and tried to help launch the DeSantis presidential campaign with a virtual event on Twitter — but the presentation suffered significant technical issues that “disrupted the live stream and affected the overall presentation.” After DeSantis dropped out of the race, and after Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania in July, Musk publicly endorsed Trump.