E. Jean Carroll Promotes Her Trump Memoir, Jokes Jeff Bezos “Blushing With Joy”

President Donald Trump last week “waged his latest courtroom bid” to avoid paying the $83.3 million judgment he owes the writer E. Jean Carroll for defamatory remarks he made about her after she accused him of sexually abusing her in a department store dressing room in 1996. (Trump denies the accusation.)

While Trump’s attorney Justin Smith tried to convince a panel of appeals court judges that Trump should have presidential immunity and sought to dismiss the judgment, Carroll continues to celebrate the success of her new memoir, ‘Not My Type,’ which just hit the top of The New York Times bestseller list.

[Note: Smith argued that presidential immunity also protects Trump from Carroll’s civil lawsuit.]

if you look closely at this photo you will see I am shooting Champagne out of these water pistols.



(Kidding….it's water. But the great Elinor Carucci got the shot!) pic.twitter.com/WSX2ics31C — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 28, 2025

Carroll wrote of the book’s success: “Yeeeeeeeegods!!! It turns out people LIKE hearing how a President can be beat.”

The title of the book refers to Trump’s deposition, in which he said that Carroll was “not my type,” and later misidentified Carroll as his ex-wife, Marla Maples.

When Carroll’s book debuted at #2 on Amazon this weekend, the 81-year-old joked about the timing which coincided with the Amazon owner Jeff Bezos‘s wedding to his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez.

With the photo below, Carroll wrote: “Celebrating NOT MY TYPE debuting at #2 on Amazon. Miss Lauren Sanchez MAY have thought @JeffBezos was thrilled and excited about marrying HER. BAH!! This is ol’ Jeff’s real reason for blushing with joy.”

Carroll also confirmed that the woman posing next to her is her lawyer Robbie Kaplan, who represented Carroll in both lawsuits against President Trump.