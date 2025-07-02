Today on the Fox Business show Mornings with Maria, host Maria Bartiromo spoke about President Trump’s domestic policy bill which narrowly passed the Senate yesterday (Vice President JD Vance broke the tie with his vote, 51-50).

Bartiromo said: “President Trump is talking about this bill leading to growth in the economy, we are waiting any moment now to get the jobs numbers for the month of May, uh, the expectations call for the ADP numbers to be up 95,000 for the month, of June rather, it’s the June jobs data.”

Bartiromo: "We are waiting any moment now to get the jobs number for the month of June. The expectations call for the numbers to be up 95,000. Right now seeing the number — actually, uh, showing a decline in jobs, uh, down 33,000, uh." pic.twitter.com/BGgQRezS4e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2025

Bartiromo, then looking off camera, put her hand to her mouth and reported: “Right now, seeing, seeing the number, actually, uh, show a decline (she then lowered her hand to her chin and faced the camera) and added “in jobs, uh, down 33,000 on ADP.”

She quickly changed the subject and said: “The bill includes $25 billion for the Golden Dome, the missile defense system,” which she asked her quiet guest Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) to comment on.

Note: According to the ADP June job report “Private employers shed 33,000 jobs in June

Job: losses in professional and business services, and education and health services led the decline. Leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing showed gains.”

Critics of the Trump administration are responding to the new jobs numbers with disdain. As MJ Wright replied: “Jobless numbers much higher than expected, meanwhile the Senate just voted to cut unemployment benefits, food assistance, and Medicaid… This should work out well for the economy.”

Note: Trump’s big bill includes a $150 billion increase to the Defense Department, whose budget will reach $1 trillion in FY 2026.

Breaking Defense reports that “the Pentagon hopes to employ $113 billion of the defense funds in FY26 in order to pay for major weapons investments, including 16 naval ships and a $25 billion down payment on the Golden Dome missile shield.”