U.S. Senator Reacts to Trump’s Remarks About His Wife, “A Promising Sign”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who has made it clear that he believes President Trump’s “big beautiful bill” doesn’t do enough to cut the deficit, complained that he was no longer invited to a party at the White House being hosted by the President.

Trump responded to Paul’s complaint on social media and wrote: “Of course Senator Rand Paul and his beautiful wife and family are invited to the BIG White House Party tonight.”

Trump also said he plans to flip Rand’s vote from a no to a yes on the bill.

Rand replied to Trump’s (second) invitation on X by writing: “This is a promising sign of things to come—and if there’s one thing @POTUS and I agree on, it’s that my wife is beautiful.”

This is a promising sign of things to come—and if there’s one thing @POTUS and I agree on, it's that my wife is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/6nPlo205d1 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 12, 2025

MAGA supporters are responding to Rand with comments including “I disagree with you on many things but your wife is definitely beautiful. Yes it’s promising.”

Randy and Kelley Paul (below with Riley Gaines) have been married for 35 years and they are the parents of three sons.

Proud to stand with the brave and beautiful ⁦@Riley_Gaines_, a champion athlete, gifted speaker, and inspiring role model to millions. Men don’t belong on women’s sports teams or locker rooms. Hard to believe we still have to fight this battle. pic.twitter.com/SmRvgWJScR — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) June 7, 2025

With the photo below, of Paul holding a baby wearing a MAGA hat, the Senator wrote: “Turns out my grandson is actually invited to the Congressional Picnic!”

Turns out my grandson is actually invited to the Congressional Picnic! He is ready! pic.twitter.com/S5Dn6THa3C — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 12, 2025

Note: Rand is less likely to attend the other party Trump is hosting — the $45 million parade — to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the military –and on Trump’s 79th birthday. Rand said of the impending parade: “I’ve never been a big fan of goose-stepping soldiers and big tanks and missiles rolling down the street.”