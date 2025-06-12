Andrew Cuomo Opponent Zohran Mamdani Says His Image Was Manipulated, “Blatant Islamophobia”

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani is leading former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the polls for the first time since the two mayoral candidates threw their hats into the ring.

As the race grows closer, Mamdani is calling out what he views as some of the more extreme moves by his opponent, recently accusing Cuomo’s SuperPAC of manipulating a photo of him to portray him with a darker, longer beard and calling it “blatant Islamophobia.”

Mamdani wrote: “Andrew Cuomo is afraid he’ll lose, so his donors want you to fear me. His SuperPAC just sent out a mailer that artificially lengthened and darkened my beard. This is blatant Islamophobia—the kind of racism that explains why MAGA billionaires support his campaign.”

This is blatant Islamophobia—the kind of racism that explains why MAGA billionaires support his campaign. pic.twitter.com/5nqWKnbKy9 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 12, 2025

Mamdani also asserts that “in addition to multiple Trump-backing billionaires, the single largest donor to Cuomo’s SuperPAC is @DoorDash — a clear effort to influence labor and street safety regulations. Will they stand by this Islamophobia?”

Will they stand by this Islamophobia? https://t.co/YEAHupGNR2 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 12, 2025

The ad in which Mamdani claims his image has been manipulated is shown below. The note at the bottom of the ad reads: “Paid for by Fix the City, Inc. COO Meaghan Brown. Top three donors: DoorDash, Matthew Hulsizer, and John Fish.” (Note: SuperPACs do not coordinate directly with candidates.)

Honestly, those are all bullish points in your favour. pic.twitter.com/cVGEwIVnXX — Fatima ❤️ (@sanaka21) June 12, 2025

Hulsizer is a founder and managing partner of PEAK6 Investments, a Chicago-based financial services and technology firm. Billionaire construction magnate John Fish worked on the renovation of the Waldorf Astoria in New York, among other projects.

Cuomo also recently received the endorsement of anti-Trump billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.