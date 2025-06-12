“Marco Rubio Is a Disgrace,” Says Ex-GOP Congressman

President Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a press release “to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day.” He added, “The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future.”

Rubio added: “We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries.”

Note: Since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. has provided financial and military aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Former GOP Congressman and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) replied to Rubio with snark: “I’d also like to congratulate Saddam Hussein on his beautiful palace.” Kinzinger, who describes himself as a “proud RINO” added, “@marcorubio is a disgrace.”

— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 12, 2025

[Note: The former President of Iraq, Saddam Hussein, was convicted of crimes against humanity, sentenced to death by hanging, and executed in December 2006.]

Shaun Pinner, a former British Army soldier who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a contract fighter in 2018 and fought against Russia, agrees with Kinzinger.

On X he wrote: “Vladimir Putin is an internationally indicted war criminal, responsible for the abduction of children, the creation of over six million forced refugees, and the slaughter of more than 25,000 civilians, including women and children in just Mariupol alone.” Pinner added: “@marcorubio is an utter void of morals and a disgusting individual.”

Others in the comments are defending Rubio and his message with comments including “The Russian PEOPLE ≠ Russian GOVERNMENT His message is clearly to the PEOPLE of Russia.”

Another writes: “It’s called ‘diplomacy’ and is often used to avoid further inflaming tensions, which might be relevant but I’m sure you don’t really understand.”

Note: In 1992, by presidential decree (under Boris Yeltsin’s Russian leadership), the day June 12 was proclaimed as a national holiday to celebrate the creation of the Russian Federation and the adoption of the new Russian Constitution.