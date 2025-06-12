GOP Taunts Ex-DNC Chair With Transphobic Comment, “This Is Awful, Even For You”

The MAGA-aligned X account “End Wokeness” shared a photo of former Democratic National Committee vice chair David Hogg and reported that “DNC members vote 294 to 99 to annul vice chair victory of David Hogg, citing diversity quotas.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Hogg said he would not run again for vice chair after the party voted for a new election.

The official X account for the GOP reshared the post and added: “Hey @DavidHogg111, have you tried identifying as a woman?”

While many MAGA supporters are responding with laughing crying emojis, others object to the transphobic comment. As charter school board member Rose Benson replied: “This is awful, even for you.”

Hey @DavidHogg111, have you tried identifying as a woman? https://t.co/Gq9LP1o1P2 — GOP (@GOP) June 11, 2025

Other MAGA supporters are wary of the news of Hogg’s departure. As conservative Jeffrey Whittaker replied: “I’m not sure if this is a blessing or a curse.”

Another optimistic MAGA supporter suggested to the GOP: “Have you thought about approaching him and explaining our platform? He has a huge following and if we were to educate him on what we stand for he might join us. Remember Elon Musk and RFK?”

(NOTE: Musk supported numerous Democrats before making his MAGA turn and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hails from the most famous of all Democratic families.)

Days prior to Hogg’s departure from his position with the DNC, Michael Whatley, who was reelected chairman of the RNC in January, warned on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom that if the Democratic Party “spent half as much time fighting for the American people as they do against each other, they may start to get some traction.”

Hogg’s departure either signals that the Democrats aren’t about to stop the infighting, or that they are starting to find common ground in an effort to reverse their electoral troubles.