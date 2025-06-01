U.S. Congressmen Appear at Conference Featuring Far-Right Star Who Says “Europe Was Always An Entirely White Continent”

Right-wing Dutch social media influencer Eva Vlaardingerbroek, who delivered the controversial speech ‘The Great Replacement Is Not a Theory—It’s Reality’ at the 2024 CPAC Hungary, is back for the 2025 conference.

(Note: YouTube removed the video of her 2024 speech for violating hate speech guidelines; it went viral on X.)

The 28-year-old blonde with blue eyes said at the recent Remigration Summit 26: “Europe was always an entirely white continent. It is not unethical to want that Europe stays European.”

[Remigration is a far-right European plan to expel minorities and immigrants from Western nations, returning them to their countries of origin. Wikipedia defines the term as “a far-right European concept of ethnic cleansing via the mass deportation or promoted voluntary return of non-white immigrants and their descendants, usually including those born in Europe, to their place of racial ancestry, often with no regard for their citizenship or legal status.”]

This week WIRED and other outlets reported that the Trump administration is considering adding a dedicated “Remigration” office within the State Department.

Had a great talk today with @PM_ViktorOrban about the future of Europe. Thank you, Prime Minister. It’s always a pleasure to be in your beautiful country.



Footage will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/qkNW4WOaDd — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) May 29, 2025

As seen in the CPAC promotional photos and video (above and below), Vlaardingerbroek — who is traveling this year with her husband and their newborn baby — met with one of the keynote speakers, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a friend of President Donald Trump, who has “captured the imagination of many U.S. conservatives.”

According to NPR, Orbán has been running Hungary in a fashion similar to a “dictatorship” having “used state resources to financially starve independent press, changed the constitution to consolidate his power and passed laws and amendments to stifle civil society and minority groups, the latest an effective ban on pride celebrations, while fostering a culture of corruption that benefits a small clique of wealthy oligarchs.”

Arrived in Budapest yesterday and we’re off to a great start.



Can’t wait to climb the stage again today at CPAC Hungary at 14:50.



Hope to see you all there! pic.twitter.com/CaBQaojnfq — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) May 30, 2025

The 2025 lineup of CPAC Hungary speakers includes American elected officials including U.S. Reps. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) and Warren Davidson (R-OH), as seen below with CPAC chair Matt Schlapp.

Other American speakers at CPAC Hungary included Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL), Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, Chairman of the New York Young Republican Club Gavin Wax, and former Trump attorney John C. Eastman, who reportedly told Vice President Mike Pence on January 5, 2021, that Pence had the constitutional authority to block the certification of the 2020 president election.