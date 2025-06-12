Trump Smacked Down In Poll: Only 10% of Americans Support His Big Idea

The recent Quinnipiac poll that puts President Donald Trump’s overall approval rating below 40% is making headlines — with 38% approving of Trump’s presidency so far and 54% disapproving.

The data also appear to expose the extremely consistent MAGA support the Trump administration enjoys on X and in other the rightwing media as a loud but distorted echo chamber that doesn’t accurately reflect the reality of everyday Americans. (Many Trump supporters assert, on the contrary, that the poll — not the dialog on X — is what’s skewed and unreflective of the reality.)

But even considering the margins of error that professional polls account for, there is one statistic leaping from the data that can hardly be misconstrued: only 10% of those polled — Republicans and Democrats alike — believe the Trump administration is doing the right thing when it comes the huge Medicaid cuts proposed in the “big, beautiful bill” — the legislation that Speaker Mike Johnson pushed through the House by a single vote.

The bill, which lives up to the “big” part of its name, contains so many provisions that even Republican Congress members who voted for it — notably Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — have expressed regrets.

[NOTE: In Greene’s case, the Congresswoman said she would not vote her support again if the version of the bill returning from the Senate retained prohibitions, for example, on individual states’ ability to regulate AI. Greene said she hadn’t realized the bill proposed that prohibition.]

But Greene’s objection to AI provisions — and not to the Medicaid cuts — shows her and other House Republicans to occupy a position diametrically opposed to that held by a stunning majority of Americans, for whom Medicaid cuts are unequivocally a bad idea, as the data illustrate.

Indeed, 47% of people believe Medicaid funding should increase, while the Trump bill proposes cutting the funds by at least $600 billion as a way to pay for tax cuts, most of which are expected to benefit the wealthiest Americans.

New Quinnipiac poll gauges national sentiment on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act: Two-thirds of registered voters have heard/read "a lot" or "some" about it. Support is 27%, opposition is 53%, and 20% had no opinion. Among independents it's 37 points under water. pic.twitter.com/yc8kP6SDZd — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 11, 2025

As Quinnipiac summarizes: “Nearly half of voters (47 percent) think federal funding for Medicaid should increase, 40 percent think it should stay about the same, and 10 percent think federal funding for Medicaid should decrease.”

Other bullet points from the findings show a smack down by the public of Trump’s performance in almost every category, with Republican support also dwindling from previous polls. The following bullet points are quoted directly from Quinnipiac: