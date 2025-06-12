Bernie Sanders Taunts GOP: “Will a Single Republican in Congress Oppose Trump’s Authoritarianism?”

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a loud constant critic of President Trump, is taunting his Republican colleagues to oppose of Trump’s “authoritarianism.”

Sanders wrote on X: “Trump usurps the power of Congress, threatens judges who rule against him, sues the media, extorts law firms that oppose him & “investigates” universities he dislikes. Now he wants to arrest the governor of CA. Will a SINGLE Republican in Congress oppose his authoritarianism?”

While many MAGA supporters are replying with snark to Sanders, with comments including “Oppose it? This is what we voted for!” others are voicing doubt about the potential of any Republican speaking out.

One X user replied to Sanders: “Elon Musk tried, didn’t last long. Doubt any Republican in congress has the courage for this.”

Another wrote with pessimism: “never – they would’ve done it already.”

Note: Senator Paul Rand (R-KY) recently spoke against projecting an image of authoritarianism, something he implied that Trump is preparing for on Saturday, when a military parade will be held in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the U.S. military’s 250-year anniversary. (The parade will coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday and Flag Day).

Rand Paul, on Trump's North Korean-style military parade to honor himself on his birthday at the expense of American taxpayers. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/vCnGbDd882 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 11, 2025

Rand said of Trump’s parade: “I’ve never been a big fan of goose-stepping soldiers and big tanks and missiles rolling down the street.”

He added: “I’m not sure what the actual expense of it is. But I’m not really, you know, we were always different than, you know, the images you saw of the Soviet Union and North Korea. We were proud not to be that. And I don’t, I’m not proposing that’s the image we would want to project. But I’m worried about the image that it isn’t necessarily the best image to show.”

Sanders, of course, also objects to the North Korea style parade.

“We all like to enjoy a nice birthday party,” he wrote. “But most of us don’t celebrate with a $45 million taxpayer-funded military parade. Save taxpayer money. Have a birthday cake and blow out a few candles. Don’t shut down the capital and roll out 60-ton tanks through the streets.”