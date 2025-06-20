Trump Says “There’s No Guarantee” US Can Eradicate Iran Nuclear Facilities

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House Press Secretary during President Trump’s first administration, is encouraging the White House Press corps to ask the President about the accuracy and effectiveness of the “bunker buster” bombs.

(The 30,000-pound GBU-57 “bunker buster” weapons are in the news, as speculation rises that the U.S. may use them to attempt to obliterate Iranian nuclear facilities that operate deep underground, as at the Fordow site.)

Scaramucci suggested that the media also ask: “Given their size are there any precise guidance systems on them? And have any of them ever missed a target before?”

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins replied to Scaramucci, “We did!”

As heard in the video below, Collins asked Trump, “Is there any guarantee that if the US did get involved militarily that a US bomb could destroy Iran’s nuclear program and facilities?” The President replied, “There is no guarantee.”

The information revealed in Trump’s admission doesn’t surprise military experts, nor likely Scaramucci, who asked her question because he knows the answer.

As The Guardian reports: “The difficulty with using the GBU-57 to target Fordow, according to the two officials familiar with the DTRA briefing, lies in part with the characteristics of the facility which is buried inside a mountain – and the fact that the bomb has never been used in a comparable situation before.”

The size of the bomb also requires a B2 aircraft to deliver it, and complete control of the airspace with no GPS interference.

In addition, there are doubts about how much permanent damage to the Iranian uranium enrichment program the deployment of GBU-57s could really do, as Trump acknowledged. Israeli intelligence reportedly estimates the Fordow facility is 300 feet below ground; the GBU-57s explode about 200 feet below a penetrated surface.