Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams France For Hiding Israeli Weapons, “Pretty Absurd”

As Israel continues to target Iran’s nuclear facilities and top military personnel with missiles, an exhibit of the Israeli weapon manufacturing company Elbit Systems at the International Paris Air Show has been closed.

Social media influencer Dr. Eli David shared photos from the closed exhibit below and wrote: “Epic trolling, after the French government ordered Israeli booths to be blocked at Paris Air Show.”

[Note: Reuters reported that “France shut down the main Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow on Monday for refusing to remove attack weapons from display, sparking a furious response from Israel and inflaming tensions between the traditional allies.”]

Epic trolling, after the French government ordered Israeli booths to be blocked at Paris Air Show.

The X account “Real Jew” replied to David’s post with another photo of a wall blocking more Israeli companies including Rafael, IAI and Uvision.

Written on the barricade wall with a drawing of the Israeli flag reads the statement: “Behind these walls are the best defense systems used by many countries. These systems are protecting the state of Israel these days. The French government, in the name of discrimination, is trying to hide them from you!”

Here's a photo of it.

UK aviation journalist Gareth Jennings wrote: “The notion that no offensive weapons are allowed to be displayed is clearly nonsense to anyone walking the halls and exhibits.”

U.S. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas (daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee) who attended the Paris Air Show opening called the decision “pretty absurd,” and her fellow Republican lawmaker, U.S.Senator Katie Britt (R-LA), said the decision was “short-sighted.”

While at the Paris Air Show, Sanders said: “I was shocked to learn that Israeli companies were banned at the last minute from the Paris Air Show. That’s unacceptable. It’s time for moral clarity and for us all to stand with Israel against the forces of evil.”

When I called my dad on Father’s Day, he was in a bunker – like thousands of Israelis.



When I called my dad on Father's Day, he was in a bunker – like thousands of Israelis.

Unfortunately, I was shocked to learn that Israeli companies were banned at the last minute from the Paris Air Show. That's unacceptable. It's time for moral clarity and for us all to stand…

Note: The office of French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said all Paris Air Show exhibitors were told ahead of the show that offensive weapons would be prohibited from display and that Israel’s embassy in Paris had agreed to this. The companies were also told that they could reopen their exhibits if they complied with the requirement.

The International Paris Air Show opened June 16 and ends on Sunday, June 22.