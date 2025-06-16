Pro-Trump Comedian Says “Trump Should Be Impeached For This”

Political commentator and standup comedian Dave Smith, who supported and voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, is voicing his anger against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s attack on Iran and Trump’s reported full knowledge of the planned attack before it occurred.

Smith wrote on X today: “According to Netanyahu and other sources, Trump had full prior knowledge of Israel’s attack and gave it his blessing while pretending to be negotiating with the Iranians as a cover.

“If this is true, then the US is already at war with Iran as we facilitated an aggressive sneak attack by our ‘proxy’” with our weapons.”

[NOTE: Reuters reported Trump saying: “We knew everything, and I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out.”]

Smith continued: “Tucker Carlson (who I trust a hell of a lot more than Netanyahu) told Steve Bannon that he knows for a fact that this isn’t true. He claims that Witkoff and Trump were negotiating in good faith and wanted to avoid this war and reach an agreement.”

But, Smith proceeded, “If this is true, Trump is the most impotent [expletive] of a leader imaginable. He’s allowing one side of a war, who clearly wants to drag us in, to lie about our involvement while not correcting the record. Either way, Trump has betrayed MAGA and every principle of America First.”

Smith re-emphasized his anger on the podcast Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar, where he told hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti that President Trump should be impeached.

As heard above, Smith said: “Donald Trump, yeah, listen man, I supported him this past year, I apologize for doing so. It was a bad calculation, at the time it seemed like the right one. But he should be impeached and removed for this one.”

Smith added, “All of his supporters should turn on him. It’s an absolute betrayal of everything he ran and campaigned on and everything he stood for.” Smith predicted, “He’s going to lose his coalition over this…there are a lot of us who simply won’t go along with this.”

Many are responding to Smith’s comments with “I told you so” including former MSNBC star Mehdi Hasan who replied: “Sad that it took all this for you to realize the obvious Dave.”