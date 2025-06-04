Pardoned Jan 6er Amplifies JD Vance Video, “You Insult Me”

Derrick Evans, the former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who participated in the January 6 attack against the U.S. Capitol, is amplifying a video of Vice President JD Vance.

[Note: Evans pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder and was sentenced to 90 days in prison before he was pardoned by President Donald Trump in January, along with nearly every other participant in the Capitol attack.]

As seen in the video below, Vance is described as a politician “who was an intellectual first. You might not like the word intellectual but I mean it in the good sense of the term. You were writing for National Review,” before Vance interrupted.

🚨VP JD Vance: “I come here for free and you insult me. You call me an intellectual, remind me that I wrote for National Review — what an a**hole this guy is!"



— Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) June 4, 2025

Vance said: “I come here for free and you insult me. You call me an intellectual, remind me that I wrote for National Review — what an [expletive] this guy is!” Many MAGA supporters on X appreciated Vance “keeping it real” and left laughing crying emojis.

[Note: There are 13 articles written by Vance available on the National Review website including the most recent, ‘The Health of Nations’ (January 2019). Vance wrote: “What happens when the companies that drive the market economy — and all of its benefits — don’t care about the American nation’s social fabric? What happens when, as in the case of a few massive narcotics sellers, they profit by destroying that fabric?”]

Since then, Vance has voiced his support of Trump’s agenda to privatize many aspects of the economy. Or as CNN analyst Allison Morrow reported in March: “President Donald Trump and Elon Musk believe they have a mandate to run the country like a business. But so far, they appear to be tapping into muscle memory, running a corporate playbook that maximizes returns for investors while burying companies in debt and cutting their costs down to the bone.”