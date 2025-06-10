MAGA Scolds Kari Lake for Instigating Walmart Boycott Because of “Wealthy Heiress”

Drawing a fervent reaction from MAGA adherents like Trump acolyte Kari Lake, Newsmax star David J. Harris, Jr. shared a photo of a full-page political ad in The New York Times which has the headline: “No Kings – June 14 – Mobilize.”

(On Saturday, June 14, Americans across the country are expected to “mobilize” in protest against what opponents characterize as the Trump administration’s autocratic maneuvers, including its ICE immigration deportation policies. The protest date coincides with the major military parade planned in Washington D.C. as the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday on Trump’s 79th birthday. It is also Flag Day.)

The ad supporting the protest states very clearly that it was paid for by billionaire Christy Walton and that “the views represented here are solely those of Christy Walton.” Ms. Walton is an heiress to the Walmart family fortune but does not work for the retail giant, nor is she on the board of directors.

Do you shop at Walmart?⤵️ https://t.co/UrArfwIdWY — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 10, 2025

Lake, President Trump’s “special advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media,” responded to the ad suggesting a boycott of Walmart by writing: “Do you shop at Walmart?”

While some MAGA supporters are responding with comments including “Boycott Walmart” others are coming to the defense of the Walmart brand with comments including “She has nothing to do with current day Walmart. She’s an heiress. That’s old Walmart money. Direct your indignation at Christy Walton, not at Walmart.”

Another replied: “Christy Walton has no role in the operation of Walmart, at least as far as I can see. She’s mostly just the wealthy heiress who thinks she’ll be part of the Communist ruling party.”