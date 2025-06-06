Jan6 Felon, Oath Keepers Founder Slams VA: “I Lost All My Veterans Benefits”

Former leaders of the far-right anti-government militias Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio respectively, appeared at a D.C. courthouse today for the sentencing of former Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond.

Lamond, who was found guilty last year on one count of obstructing justice on January 6, 2021, and three counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement officials, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Enrique Tarrio, Stewart Rhodes and Ivan Raiklin speaking outside the courthouse following Lamond’s sentencing. pic.twitter.com/1flcl4GmzQ — Ella Lee (@ByEllaLee) June 6, 2025

Rhodes, a Yale Law School alum who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, received a commutation of his sentence from President Trump in January but is now, with the help of Trump’s newly appointed Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, is applying for a pardon.

Rhodes complained on the Coach Dave Live podcast that without the pardon he’s still a felon, and said: “In fact, I lost all of my veterans benefits. They sent a nasty letter to me…they said, ‘you’ve lost all your benefits’ and I can’t even be buried in a veterans’ cemetery.”

Rhodes added: “I don’t know why that happened. I’m guessing someone in President Trump’s circle didn’t want that.” He added that by merely commuting his sentence and those of about 12 other Oath Keepers, “that helps sustain the false narrative.”

Right Wing Watch reported that Rhodes is also urging Trump to “revitalize the militia” by calling up veterans to form units all over the country, saying that even if subsequent presidents try to dismantle them, it will be too late: “You can’t unring that bell.”

Rhodes said of Trump: “He could call all of us up as the militia,” he added, “President Trump on his own authority, using statutes that are already there, no one could stop him, to call us all up…and order us to organize into county militas, order us veterans…to train the other men…and then deploy us to the border.”

Note: Proud Boys leader Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy but was pardoned by Trump.