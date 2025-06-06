U.S. Congressman Accuses JD Vance of “Hedging” In Trump-Musk Battle, “Donald Trump Jr, You OK With This?”

As the brutal war of words between former “bromance” partners Elon Musk and Donald Trump captivated the media, MAGA, and Dems who hoped the fracture might open an avenue to their electoral revival, one voice close to both warring factions remained notably dispassionate according to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). Vice President JD Vance, Swalwell said, was “hedging” and — the Congressman implied — damning with feint praise, as the saying goes.

Swalwell amplified Vance’s response and tagged President’s son Donald Trump Jr., who was reportedly instrumental in getting his father to choose the much younger Vance as VP.

Knowing that the Trump family operates in a mode that prizes loyalty above all, Swalwell publicly challenged Trump Jr., asking whether Vance — with his modest above-the-fray-style Trump support — met the standard President Trump expects in an underling. “Donald Trump Jr.,” Swalwell wrote, “you OK with this?”

By “this” Swalwell meant the following Vance X post, written as Musk was busy trying to fracture the MAGA movement and divide alliances: “President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him.” That’s weak sauce, in Swalwell’s estimation.

Wow. JD won’t hit back against Elon. @DonaldJTrumpJr, you OK with this? JD is hedging. https://t.co/twRd7GdZmw — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 6, 2025

It could be seen as especially weak in light of the fact that the Musk-Trump fight offered ample opportunities for MAGA personalities to pick a side and declare who the real alpha in the party is — is it the POTUS who performs at rallies and issues executive orders, or the man who spent $300 million (in 2024 alone) getting Trump and other Republicans elected? And who in return got to mine the data of nearly the entire federal government for three months?

MAGA adherents like Steve Bannon wasted little time taking a side in the feud, excoriating Musk and praising Trump — in effusive tones that make Vance’s post seem meek. Bannon even suggested Musk, the world’s richest man, might end up in prison. By contrast, Vance merely says Trump has earned the right to lead the movement he started, answering a question that a genuine Trump loyalist wouldn’t even acknowledge was being asked by Musk’s revolt.

Christopher Hale, a Tennessee Democrat, agreed with Swalwell, writing that Vance’s post was “not a very full-throated defense of your boss.”

Not a very strong throated defense of your boss. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) June 6, 2025

Vance has always been suspect around a certain sort of MAGA loyalist. Many who were all-in for Trump from the outset still see the Yale-educated lawyer as an infiltrator whose early comments (see below) about Trump — before his MAGA conversion — are more in line with his real beliefs. Before entering the Senate, Vance worked in tech for billionaire Peter Thiel, like Musk a member of Silicon Valley’s PayPal Mafia, and therefore comes by his perhaps divided loyalties honestly.