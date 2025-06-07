ICE Agents Share Photo of 16 Arrested Migrants in Texas “Stash House”

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported a wave of immigration arrests this week. On Wednesday, the DHS agency detained over 2,200 people, “the largest single-day arrest total in agency history, only to be topped by over 2,300 on Thursday in a cross-country spree.”

On Friday, the official ICE account on X shared the photo below and reported: “YOUR anonymous tip helped ICE special agents find a South Texas stash house – 16 illegal aliens from Nepal, Albania, Mexico, Honduras & Guatemala were arrested.” (Note: There are 19 people in the photo.)

YOUR anonymous tip helped ICE special agents find a South Texas stash house — 16 illegal aliens from Nepal, Albania, Mexico, Honduras & Guatemala were arrested. Another is being questioned for his role in human smuggling.

☎️ 866-DHS-2-ICE

💻Details in our newsroom. pic.twitter.com/6A4W66xHMK — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 6, 2025

MAGA supporters are flooding ICE on X with comments of gratitude, including activist and co-founder of the organization Gays for Trump, Scott Presler, who replied: “Thank you very, very much.” Many are also responding with additional tips, specific locations where they believe ICE should raid next.

Others are protesting in person against such ICE arrests, as seen in Los Angeles.

Politicians including Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) continue to criticize ICE agents for “hiding their identities” with masks while engaged in “aggressive overreach.”

President Trump’s Acting Director of ICE, Todd M. Lyons, responded to Wu and Jeffries in the video below.

He said: “It’s easy to be an armchair quarterback and make up talking points that get activists riled up.”

He added, “Politicians need to stop putting my people in danger.” He added a threat, “I’m not asking them to stop, I’m demanding that they stop.”

Lyons added: “These are real people with real families you’re hurting with your ridiculous rhetoric and inflammatory comments.”

📺ICE acting director responds to political rhetoric causing anti-ICE sentiment and threats to federal officers and their families: “I’m not asking them to stop — I’m demanding that they stop.” pic.twitter.com/WQiLSMTu7P — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 7, 2025

More than one replied to Lyons noting that the First Amendment protects Freedom of Speech: “We have Freedom of Speech in this country. So if we want to correctly describe ICE as the modern day Gestapo? We can.”

Another replied: “Irresponsible and reckless @DHS actions coupled with the unprofessional nature of the ICE agents involved are causing significant violence in the #LA community today. As long as these morons act like combat assault troops operating in American neighborhoods – violence will get worse. Our homes are not in Afghanistan. This is the war @Sec_Noem has started against American civilians.”