Gavin Newsom Slammed by MAGA for Honoring Mexican American Holiday, “Ending a 40-Year Ban”

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on social media on Sunday: “In October 2023, I signed AB 436, ending a 40-year ban on lowrider cruising — a proud cultural and artistic tradition of Mexican Americans in California. Today, on California Lowrider Holiday, we’re taking it ‘low and slow’ to celebrate this defining part of the Golden State.”

MAGA supporters are predictably slamming Newsom, who is considered by many a potential 2028 presidential candidate — and a rival to President Donald Trump.

In October 2023, I signed AB 436, ending a 40-year ban on lowrider cruising — a proud cultural and artistic tradition of Mexican Americans in California.



Today, on California Lowrider Holiday, we're taking it "low and slow" to celebrate this defining part of the Golden State. pic.twitter.com/M9dOKVwth4 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 22, 2025

(NOTE: The two men recently faced off over ICE deportations and the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines in Los Angeles. Suing the Trump administration in an unsuccessful suit, Newsom and California claimed “taxpayers are footing the $134 million militarization display in Los Angeles where Trump illegally took control over state National Guard units. Trump federalized 4,000 National Guard soldiers and deployed 700 Marines to use as pawns in Los Angeles – turning the military into his own personal police force.”)

With Trump ordering attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend, Newsom’s MAGA critics were eager to emphasize a distinction between the actions and social posts of the two politicians, which inevitably addressed matters of vastly different gravitas.

Snarky comments reacting to Newsom’s social media post included, “Wow, amazing work. This definitely qualifies you for the presidency. It’s your focus on the things that matter that makes you such an astute leader.”

Another disparaging Newsom wrote: “Gov. Newsom attacks the ‘low-rider’ problem while Pres. Trump tackles the Iranian nuclear problem. Contrast in ‘leadership’.”

Yet Newsom’s post is not strategically lightweight as portrayed, but purposeful, with the Latino vote — where Trump made inroads in 2024 — becoming increasingly critical to national electoral success.

Some critics who aren’t busy comparing Newsom to Trump say the Governor is “pandering” to the Latino demographic. Newsom’s take is that he is responding to the Latino community appropriately, as an elected official should.

Still, rabid Newsom critics, leaving no stone un-thrown, are criticizing the Governor for ostensibly promoting gasoline cars with his post. As one replied: “Low riders cruising at $10/gallon. He just wants his gas tax money since Trump killed his EV mandate.”

Note: Last week Trump signed three resolutions to ban California’s electric vehicle sales mandates and the state’s plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035.

California is leading a group of 11 states that have filed a lawsuit suit against the Trump administration and EPA chief Lee Zeldin, asking a judge to declare that Trump’s repeal of waivers issued by the EPA during the Biden administration will have no effect on state emissions rules.