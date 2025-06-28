Gavin Newsom Accuses Trump of “Literally Throwing Seniors Out on the Street”

While GOP Senators continue to retool President Donald Trump‘s domestic policy bill on Capitol Hill today, Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom is sharing recently released data from the American Health Care Association (AHCA).

After surveying 363 nursing home providers in the month of May, and asking “If the federal government reduces Medicaid funding, what changes would your facility have to make?,” AHCA reported that “more than half of nursing homes would be forced to cut staff, and more than one-quarter would have to close their doors.”

With the chart below, Newsom wrote: “Donald Trump and the @GOP are literally throwing seniors out on the street. 1 in 4 nursing homes say they’ll be forced to SHUT DOWN if Trump’s Big Beautiful Betrayal becomes law.”

AHCA, the largest association in the United States representing long term and post-acute care providers (15,000 nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities), also reported that Medicaid continues to be “chronically underfunded.”

According to another recent survey, “Nearly two-thirds of nursing home providers report Medicaid reimbursement as less than 80 percent of the actual cost of care.” Of the respondents, 52 percent identified as independent, single-facility operators and 60 percent are in rural communities.