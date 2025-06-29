FBI’s Dan Bongino Warns “We Are Absolutely NOT Asking for Anyone’s Trust”

President Donald Trump’s FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino today amplified a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York titled ‘Former High-Ranking State Government Employee Charged with Acting as Undisclosed Agent of the Republic of China and Communist Party.’

Note: Though Bongino’s post crops out the date, the press release appears to have been originally distributed on September 3, 2024, during the Biden administration and before the second Trump administration that installed Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel, along with Pam Bondi as Attorney General. Some responders in the comments noticed.

The Director and I are absolutely committed to cleaning up the plague of public corruption.

We are also committed to weeding out CCP scheming and illicit influence campaigns.



Corrupt public officials are on notice, this case is not even the beginning of the beginning. You know… pic.twitter.com/v2vHW7m1dr — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 29, 2025

Sharing a screenshot of the press release, Bongino wrote that he and Patel “are absolutely committed to cleaning up the plague of public corruption. We are also committed to weeding out CCP scheming and illicit influence campaigns.”

Bongino continued: “Corrupt public officials are on notice, this case is not even the beginning of the beginning. You know who you are. So do we.

“And, I’ll say again, we are absolutely NOT asking for anyone’s ‘trust.’ We are in the results business, and the trust will come as the results materialize. Bookmark this tweet. You’ll see. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

Bongino also amplified another news bulletin from FBI New York which reads: “FBI New York along with @EDNYNews and @IRSCI_NY announced charges against Linda Sun, a former high-ranking New York state government employee and her husband for accepting kickbacks in PPE fraud scheme.”

Not all MAGA supporters are impressed with Bongino’s report and commentary. As one replied: “This is low fruit. I don’t understand why you’re making such a big deal of this. Date and Circumstances: Linda Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, were arrested by the FBI on September 3, 2024, at their Long Island home. The arrest followed an FBI search of their $3.5 million residence about six weeks earlier. This was not done on your watch. ?????????”

Dan, why did you cut off the date? Are you praising the great work of Chris Wray's FBI and the Merrick Garland DOJ? pic.twitter.com/44kV5YEk7j — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) June 29, 2025

Some portrayed covering up the date as a cover-up. Former FBI agent and conservative podcaster Kyle Seraphin replied asking: “Dan, why did you cut off the date? Are you praising the great work of Chris Wray’s FBI and the Merrick Garland DOJ?”

Note: The Sun scheme was initiated during the beginning of the 2020 pandemic. Sun and her husband will be arraigned on Monday, June 30.