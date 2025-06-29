Byron Donalds “Throws Red Meat” at Conservative Latino Crowd

Latino GOP political consultant Mike Madrid, former political director for the California Republican Party, shared a video of MAGA-aligned U.S. Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL), who is running for Governor of Florida with President Donald Trump’s endorsement, speaking at the inaugural CPAC Latino conference in Miami this weekend.

Note: CPAC Latino says it “provides bilingual resources to help Latinos better understand how political policies affect their daily lives.”

With the video below, Madrid wrote: “Byron Donalds, a rising CPAC star likely running for Governor of Florida offers the crowd at CPAC Latino partisan red meat.”

Byron Daniels, a rising CPAC star likely running for Governor of Florida offers the crowd at CPAC Latino partisan red meat.



This should be getting a standing ovation and thunderous applause.



Listen to the response: pic.twitter.com/73EiFXqdM7 — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) June 28, 2025

Donalds said: “What we are seeing in Washington is the beginning of the end of the all radical Democrat way of running the United States of America.”

Madrid wrote: “This should be getting a standing ovation and thunderous applause. Listen to the response.” He shared a response which read: “And the crowd went mild…”

Madrid added: “Hard to describe the disconnect b/w the red meat partisan messaging on stage at CPAC Latino & the mild reception it’s receiving from the audience. This is a GOP crowd but it’s not MAGA. ‘We gave Trump the White House!’ Frmr Congresswoman Mayra Flores declares to tepid applause.”

Hard to describe the disconnect b/w the red meat partisan messaging on stage at CPAC Latino & the mild reception it’s receiving from the audience.



This is a GOP crowd but it’s not MAGA



“We gave Trump the White House!” Frmr Congresswoman Mayra Flores declares to tepid applause — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) June 28, 2025

Madrid added: “I’m beginning to think these attendees had no idea what CPAC is…this has the feel of a Chamber of commerce event.”

Note: Madrid began to criticize the Republican Party at the beginning of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and in 2019 co-founded the Lincoln Project, the Super-PAC that campaigned against Trump’s 2020 reelection bid. Madrid predicted Trump’s 2024 campaign success with the Latino vote in his 2024 book, ‘The Latino Century: How America’s Minority is Transforming Democracy.’