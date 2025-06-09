Bernie Sanders Slams Billionaire Nike Founder: “Corporate Greed at Its Worst”

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) continues to rail against the powerful cohort of wealthy Americans he characterizes as oligarchs, including President Donald Trump‘s former friend — and world’s richest man — Elon Musk. Sanders also continues to take aim at the President’s “big beautiful bill,” which Sanders says is a gift to the wealthy.

Sanders says the bill includes $664 billion in tax breaks for the top one percent and $420 billion in tax breaks for large corporations including Tesla and X.

(Unusually, Sanders and Musk are aligned in their rejection of Trump’s bill, if for different reasons. Musk famously came out against it, calling it an “abomination” and decrying its enormous spending increases. Note: Musk’s critics say his anger was triggered by the bill’s virtual elimination of federal EV support, of which Tesla was a prime beneficiary.)

According to Sanders: “Oligarchs are addicted to greed. In 1982, there were just 13 US billionaires worth $14 billion. Today, while 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, there are 903 US billionaires worth $6.8 trillion. Enough is enough. We need an economy that works for all, not just the top 1%.”

Oligarchs are addicted to greed.



In 1982, there were just 13 US billionaires worth $14 billion.



Today, while 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, there are 903 US billionaires worth $6.8 trillion.



Enough is enough. We need an economy that works for all, not just… pic.twitter.com/pWvXHucNRv — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 4, 2025

This week Sanders also took aim at billionaire Phil Knight, founder of Nike.

The Senator wrote: “Last year, @Nike made $23 billion. Its founder is worth $35 billion. But Nike pays just dollars a day to the workers who make its products.”

Sanders shared the photo below and added, “Today I met Dinar, who sews 222 labels an hour onto Nike products. She is paid $202 a month. This is corporate greed at its worst.”

Last year, @Nike made $23 billion. Its founder is worth $35 billion. But Nike pays just dollars a day to the workers who make its products.



Today I met Dinar, who sews 222 labels an hour onto Nike products. She is paid $202 a month.



This is corporate greed at its worst. pic.twitter.com/n5HWsjjlsF — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 5, 2025

Note: Knight, who has been a major donor to Republican candidates and political action committees in Oregon, lists “bureaucracy” as a danger in his Nike Manifesto ’10 Leadership Lessons for Success.’

Sanders took his anti-oligarchy stance further on MSNBC this weekend (below) when he said many oligarchs “barely believe in government.” He added, “You think I’m exaggerating but government is an impediment to billionaires being able to do what they want.”