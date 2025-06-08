California Billionaire Nicole Shanahan Slams Gavin Newsom, “I Smell CIA All Over This”

Billionaire California resident Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, is responding to images of people protesting law enforcement who are gathering up migrants in Los Angeles.

Shanahan wrote on X: "I smell CIA/deep state all over this. Sanctuary cities like LA strategically encouraged erratic and violent migrants to seek refuge and now are using them to violently attack federal law enforcement officers."

I smell CIA/deep state all over this. Sanctuary cities like LA strategically encouraged erratic and violent migrants to seek refuge and now are using them to violently attack federal law enforcement officers.



They have no respect for our laws, they use our entitlements, and they… pic.twitter.com/u1zSxciFQb — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) June 8, 2025

Shanahan added this biblical quote from Deuteronomy 28:43-45: “Foreigners who live in your land will gain more and more power, while you gradually lose yours. They will have money to lend you, but you will have none to lend them. In the end they will be your rulers.”

She added: “These words were written thousands of years ago and still hold true today. Newsom and Bass want this altercation with Trump. They will trade a city on fire if it means they can score political points. Meanwhile, California suffers. Will we ever wake up from this nightmare?”

Note: Right before President Trump's inauguration in January, Shanahan converted from Judaism to Christianity. (In 2014, while engaged to her first husband, Jeremy Kranz, she converted to Judaism.)

May the LORD guide and hold in His hands President Trump and his administration, granting them the wisdom to uphold the Constitution and deliver justice for all. May they bring healing to the innocent mothers and children who have endured deception and harm. Let these coming… pic.twitter.com/7RaUUa5e39 — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) January 20, 2025

Dayne Curry, a humanitarian aid worker in Afghanistan replied to Shanahan: “If you want to quote the Bible, how about you also quote it in full context: ‘When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.’ – Leviticus 19:33-34.”

Curry added: “The Bible has often been used to justify ethnic cleanings and mass slaughters. Do you want to come down on the side of Christian history that advocates for love and peace, or that which has perpetrated death and conflict?”

More than one MAGA supporter responded to Curry with the definition of the word sojourn (“a temporary stay,” “not to stay permanently”).

One replied to Curry’s Leviticus quote: “Yeah maybe, but another book in the Bible was about building a wall to keep the enemies out of their land. Try reading the book of Nehemiah.”

Since Shanahan’s comment, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles to disperse protests that began in response to local immigration raids on Friday. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the deployment of National Guard troops to the LA immigration protests are “purposefully inflammatory.”