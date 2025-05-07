Tuberville Admits “It’s Just Embarrassing” That Trump Can’t Get His People Through

Former college football coach turned U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) went on Newsmax this week to discuss the endangered nomination of President Donald Trump‘s acting U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin, the attorney who represented and advocated for several January 6 defendants.

Yesterday, Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said he would not vote for Martin, due to his involvement with people convicted of Jan. 6-related crimes.

Tuberville said: “We need this judge to be put on the floor, voted on and let people show their stripes here.” He added, “It’s just embarrassing that President Trump can’t get the people through, uh, very easily, uh, we’ve had to fight for it. But this guy should go through very easily.”

(NOTE: Tuberville appears to misspeak when he says “judge” — Martin is in line to become U.S. Attorney for DC.)

77 million Americans voted for President Trump and his America First Agenda.



Get on board, or get out of the way.



CONFIRM ED MARTIN. pic.twitter.com/126PgzdvP3 — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) May 6, 2025

Tuberville suggested that Republicans like Tillis should “get off your high horse, quit worrying about your feelings, and vote for President Trump’s people…I just don’t understand how people put themselves first and not their constituents first because they voted for President Trump.”

Note: Tillis, like all Senators, are supposed to represent all the state’s constituents — not just the 2,898,423 people who voted for Trump in North Carolina in the 2024 presidential election but also the 2,715,375 who voted for Kamala Harris.

MAGA supporters are encouraging Tuberville to “get the job done and get Ed Martin confirmed,” and also hitting Tillis for voting to confirm Attorney General Merrick Garland who, they say, “put Trump through hell and cost him obscene amounts of money.”

(Note: Garland was criticized by many Democrats also for the alleged timidity and slow pace of the prosecution of president Donald Trump — none of the indictments by special counsel Jack Smith went to trial before the 2024 election, which Trump won.)

If Martin fails to win confirmation by May 20, the DC District Court — whose chief judge is Trump antagonist James Boasberg — will get the opportunity to name a new interim U.S. Attorney for the district until a new full-time nominee can be confirmed.