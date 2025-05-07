Mike Johnson Appoints Lawyer Who Defied Trump’s DOJ Order

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced on Monday that he appointed former White House Counsel Don McGahn to the Election Assistance Commission Board of Advisors. Johnson wrote on X: “The Commission’s mission is to help improve how our elections are administered and help Americans participate in the voting process. Don is a crucial voice on these issues, and he will be a strong advocate for election integrity.”

I’m proud to appoint Former White House Counsel Don McGahn to the Election Assistance Commission Board of Advisors. The Commission’s mission is to help improve how our elections are administered and help Americans participate in the voting process. Don is a crucial voice on these… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 5, 2025

Note: Prior to serving as White House Counsel during the first Trump administration, McGahn served as candidate Donald Trump‘s campaign counsel during his 2016 presidential campaign, which faced multiple lawsuits filed by the Democratic Party alleging voter intimidation at polling locations in four battleground states (Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Ohio).

Once again let me introduce you to Don McGahn.

He prepares Trump's #ExecutiveOrders, basing them on EXISTING LAW. pic.twitter.com/OZrpWkds1j — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 29, 2017

According to later testimony, the relationship between McGahn and Trump took a turn in 2018 when the president reportedly asked McGahn to instruct the Justice Department to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and to prosecute his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey. McGahn said he warned Trump that if he asked law enforcement to investigate his rivals, he could face possible impeachment.

According to Mueller’s final report, McGahn complained to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus that Trump was trying to get him to “do crazy [expletive],” and that the president had called McGahn a “lying [expletive].” McGahn left the White House in the fall of 2018. He subsequently rejoined the law firm of Jones Day.

In August of that year, as McGahn spoke with Mueller, Trump tweeted that because Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel [sic],” the media implied that “he must be a John Dean type ‘RAT.’”

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify – I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

Ten days later, announcing McGahn’s imminent departure from the White House, Trump commended him for his service.

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

MAGA supporters are responding to Johnson’s announcement with general criticism not of McGahn but of the Speaker, whom they believe could do a better job at codifying Trump’s executive orders. As one anti-bureaucracy MAGA commenter replied, “Like we need another official…” Another chimed in, “How bout you start passing some bills. That’s what we voted for. You are not helping with Trump’s agenda.”