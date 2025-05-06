Charlie Kirk Warns “Trump-hating Judge Boasberg” Could Decide GOP Nominee’s Fate

U.S. Senator Tom Tillis (R-NC) said that he would not vote for President Donald Trump‘s acting U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin, to be appointed to the job beyond his current capacity. (Martin’s temporary appointment expires on May 20, when the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote.)

After meeting with Martin on Monday, Tillis told reporters “most of my concerns [are] related to January 6th.”

Martin, the former chair of the Missouri Republican Party, served as an attorney and advocate for January 6th defendants.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said that in light of Tillis’s announcement “Martin is now unlikely to emerge from the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who claims that many J6ers “simply looked inside the building or took a selfie and left…did NOT deserve to spend a day in prison,” responded to Tillis’s announcement on X.

Kirk warned: “Tillis is handing this critical post to the Democrats. If Ed Martin is not confirmed by Senate Republicans before May 20th, Trump-hating Judge Boasberg gets to choose his replacement.”

[NOTE: Boasberg is the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which could name an new interim U.S. attorney if Martin is not confirmed by May 20.]

Note: Tillis said he suggested former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for the job of U.S. Attorney of D.C., making his preference known to the President, who has already nominated Clayton for the job of U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York. Clayton’s nomination was blocked in April by Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).