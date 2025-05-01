2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Trump’s Commerce Secretary Laughs About Making $50M at Dinner, “It Makes Me Very Popular”

by in Daily Edition | May 1, 2025

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (Official White House photo by Abe McNatt) The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

During President Donald Trump‘s recent cabinet meeting, billionaire Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick provided a vague, optimistic report on the workforce (“we’re gonna train the workforce to build America”) and an excited take on the new Trump Gold Card.

Note: Two weeks ago, on Air Force One with reporters, Trump unveiled the first Trump Gold Card (see below), which he said would be sold for $5 million to wealthy foreigners looking for a fast track to U.S. citizenship.

This week Lutnick reported: “It’s unbelievable. We’ve got so much, as I travel around, the attention on the Trump gold card. I mean, it makes me very popular.”

He added: “Last night, I was out at dinner and someone came up to me and asked ‘Can I buy ten? and how do I buy ten?’ and I’m like, it’s pretty good, it’s $50 million for dinner. So, you know, it’s paying for my dinner.”

More than one commenter responded to Lutnick’s dinner story with disbelief, putting it in a category called: “Things that never happened.” Another chimed in: “And I’m sure they had tears in their eyes as they were asking about it.”

The latter comment is a reference to President Trump’s frequently made claim that people commonly approach him with tears of gratitude in their eyes.

“If you take President Trump’s anecdotes at face value, a lot of people cry when they meet him,” the New York Times reported in 2019.

Citing a Toronto Star report that called many of Trump’s claims “dubious” — an accusation also leveled at Lutnick’s tale — the Times article held that there are “examples of Trump bringing supporters to tears, but there are also examples of Trump making up crying stories about Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). Trump has also asserted at least twice that unnamed chief executives (“from the biggest companies”) cried upon entering the Oval Office.”