Fox News Pentagon Reporter: “Putin, the KGB Officer, Is Laughing” at Trump’s Envoy

President Donald Trump‘s Special Envoy to the Middle East, New York real estate developer Steve Witkoff, traveled to Russia last week to meet with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. As seen and heard in the video below, Putin — with his top foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov and head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev — greets Witkoff (who appears to be alone) in English.

Note: The New York Post reported that Witkoff often “takes part in high-level meetings alone — and is said to have even occasionally leaned on Kremlin translators — in a break with longstanding diplomatic procedure.”

American historian Mike Coté criticized the Witkoff-Putin meeting, posting sarcastically on X: “By the end of this, we’re going to have ceded Alaska back to Russia.”

Where are the subject matter experts with Witkoff? Putin, the KGB officer, is laughing. Meanwhile the instability at the Pentagon is not helping project strength during these delicate negotiations. There is still no confirmed NSA (Cyber Command) director after Defense Secretary… https://t.co/Ue4abwQjO9 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) April 25, 2025

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin responded to the video and Cote’s comment: “Where are the subject matter experts with Witkoff? Putin, the KGB officer, is laughing. Meanwhile the instability at the Pentagon is not helping project strength during these delicate negotiations. There is still no confirmed NSA (Cyber Command) director after Defense Secretary Hegseth fired Gen Hauck and his deputy for no reason, not even a nominee yet for the person overseeing the crown jewel of US intelligence and SIGINT, which might come into handy when you are negotiating with Putin and Xi.”

MAGA supporters are blasting Griffin for criticizing the administration and are encouraging Hegseth to cut off her access to the Pentagon.

As one wrote to Hegseth: “@SecDef You need to remove Jenny from access to any sort of intelligence or briefings or anything in the Pentagon. Hard to believe @FoxNews hasn’t canned her yet. There is no doubt in my mind that she is part of the leaks and inflammation of the Biden leftovers to damage your credibility in any way possible. @POTUS @PressSec This is a person who you might want to ensure doesn’t get a seat at the table.”

[NOTE: Griffin, veteran journalist — 25 years at Fox — who does not possess a high-level security clearance, would not be given access to Defense Department intelligence.]

Griffin’s supporters reject the kind of MAGA insinuations expressed above. As David Badash replied: “Jennifer Griffin is one of the absolute best natsec reporters in the business. What you’re actually saying is you’re against the public being informed — that’s a you problem.” Another chimed in: “Wow, so you remove her just for telling the truth? I get it—something MAGAs hate to hear.”

Note: Ukrainian-born retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — who was the Director of European Affairs for the United States National Security Council prior to his testimony before Congress in 2019 regarding the Trump-Ukraine scandal — is amplifying Griffin’s post on X.