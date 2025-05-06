Trump Says “Truly Earth-Shattering” Announcement Coming After Canadian PM Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump met with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, after which much of the headline-grabbing reporting focused on Trump’s “never say never” taunt to his Canadian counterpart after Carney asserted that some things, among them Canada, are “never for sale.”

Carney was complimentary and not combative with Trump outside the issue of Trump’s desire to make Canada the 51st state, and the U.S. President complimented Carney after the meeting, calling him the “new and very talented Prime Minister of Canada.”

Trump also indicated that the meeting presaged a breakthrough in U.S.-Canada relations, and that within days he plans to announce an “earth-shattering” development that will be “positive” for the U.S.

“We have some very big announcement to make,” Trump said, “It’s not about trade, it’s about something else. But it’s going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for this country and for the people of this country and it’ll take place some time in the next few days.”

Reporter: There’s a report that the UK is offering concessions



Trump: Who? What?



Reporter: The United Kingdom…



Trump didn’t reveal details about the promised big news, but during the meeting — which focused on the economic and security partnership between the two neighbors — Carney praised Trump for resetting numerous security relationships around the globe and Trump returned the praise saying that Canada had raised its level on security, making a greater investment.

In a post-meeting press conference in Washington, Carney did not sound as if he had just participated in planning an imminent “earth-shattering” development, but did say the relationship was moving forward.

Dealing first with a question about Trump’s hope to annex Canada, Carney reiterated (see below) that his country was not for sale.

The Canadian PM then addressed “the importance of re-establishing a constructive relationship for negotiations of a partnership, of an economic and security partnership — which is what we were here for.” On that note, Carney said: “I look forward and not back and I think we established a good basis today.”