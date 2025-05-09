Ted Cruz Slams Bernie Sanders, “You Might Want To Sit This One Out”

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is being criticized for traveling by private jet to get to and from his ‘Fight Oligarchy’ rallies across the U.S.

As seen below on Fox News, Sanders defended his decision by saying: “The only way you can get around and talk to 30,000 people. You think I’m going to be sitting on a waiting line at United?…no apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about. We’ve done it in the past and we’re going to do it in the future.”

Oligarchs will not apologize to the peasants they deceive. https://t.co/lic0CQbkul — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2025

Fellow Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) — who was infamously filmed at an airport leaving Texas for Cancun while the State was bracing for a hurricane — joined in on the criticism and wrote: “Oligarchs will not apologize to the peasants they deceive.”

Cruz is being criticized for his comment, too. As one replied: “You were the only passenger on Air Force One from Texas to Florida to watch an MMA fight. You might wanna sit this one out.” Photo and video below.

It’s not the first time Cruz has shown interest in Sanders and his Fight Oligarchy rallies. When Victor Shi, new media director for the Mayor of Los Angeles, posted the photo below of the big crowd at Sanders’ Fight Oligarchy rally in the City of Angels, Cruz replied: “Lots of liberals in a big, blue city.”