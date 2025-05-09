Sen. Katie Britt Pushes for Federally-Funded Pregnancy Website Giving Grants to Anti-Abortion Orgs

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) first introduced the More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (MOMS) Act in May 2024 during the Biden administration. The bill proposes creating a federally funded website (pregnancy.gov) that will provide grants to nonprofit organizations that “support, encourage, and assist women— (A) to carry their pregnancies to term; and (B) to care for themselves and their babies after birth.”

With President Donald Trump back in the White House and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the conservative mother of two is pushing harder to get the bill on the Senate floor for a vote.

As seen in the video below, Britt says: “I know firsthand there is no greater blessing in life than our children. I also understand the challenges women may face during their pregnancy journeys. Proud to lead the MOMS Act — commonsense legislation to help support moms, grow families, and help children thrive.”

Any nonprofit organization that “performs, induces, refers for, counsels in favor of abortions, or provides financial support to any other organization that conducts such activities” is not eligible to receive grants.

As seen below, one of the nonprofit organizations that meets the criteria for such grants, Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America, supports the MOMS Act.

(SBA Pro-Life America reported that in the 2024 election cycle, the organization “spent $92 million and reached more than 10 million voters in eight battleground states – including 4.3 million visits to targeted voter homes. Overall, more than 375 federal and state candidates have been elected with the group’s support.”)

.@SenKatieBritt, along with @SenKevinCramer, @SenEricSchmitt and Representative @RepFischbach reintroduced the More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (MOMS) Act which seeks to address many of the challenges that pregnant, postpartum, and parenting mothers face.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/1cqW5rYGcU — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) May 8, 2025

Note: Prior to becoming HHS Secretary, and before he ended his presidential campaign in 2024, Kennedy Kennedy said on his campaign website that if elected president he would support legislation to reinstate Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that gave women the federal right to an abortion. At his Senate confirmation hearing in January, Kennedy said: “I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy.” He added: “I agree with him that the states should control abortion.”