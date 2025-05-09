MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Says MAGA on Wall Street “Embarrassed”

In the Oval Office on Thursday, President Donald Trump called the slowdown of imports at U.S. ports in the wake of his tariffs — especially on China — a “good thing.” When a reporter mentioned that thousands of dockworkers and truckdrivers are now worried about their jobs, the President said: “That means we lose less money…when you say it slowed down, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Reporter: “The ports here in the U.S., the traffic has really slowed.”



Trump: “That's good.”



Reporter: “Now thousands of dock workers and truck drivers are worried about their jobs.”



Trump: “…When you say it slowed down, that's a good thing, not a bad thing.” pic.twitter.com/hWd2xfZthJ — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 8, 2025

Stephanie Ruhle, host of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, responded on X by writing: “I just sent this to every wall st source I have that supported our President. Trump on US port traffic slowing down: ‘It’s a good thing-not a bad thing.’ ‘That means we lose less money.’ Every response I got was some sort of embarrassed emoji.”

I just sent this to every wall st source I have that supported our President.



Trump on US port traffic slowing down:

“It’s a good thing-not a bad thing.” “That means we lose less money.”



Every response I got was some sort of embarrassed emoji. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 8, 2025

Economist Joseph Brusuelas, member of the Wall Street Journal forecast panel, replied to Ruhle: “Which one of them gets to explain to him that the non-arrival of inputs just adds fuel to the fire of US industrialization. The sun is setting on our empire.”

Fellow MSNBC economics contributor Ron Insana also responded to Ruhle: “$5 billion in increased exports to the U.K. … it’s $27 trillion economy … and tariffs on U.K. goods go from 3.4% to 10%. Interesting deal.”