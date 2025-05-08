Billionaire Nicole Shanahan Slams RFK Jr: “Someone Is Controlling His Decisions and It Isn’t President Trump”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump nominated Dr. Casey Means, who does not hold an active medical license, to be the next U.S. Surgeon General.

The controversial MAHA influencer Dr. Suzanne Humphries responded to the announcement on X by writing, in part: “I can’t help but think this is a very carefully groomed and selected person. Just about no clinical experience. Talks a great game about everything but vaccines. Feels all wrong. Why? There were so many better choices.”

[Note: Humphries, who reaches a wide audience and recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, was described by BBC senior journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh as the “anti-vaccine activist Suzanne Humphries, who rolls out a series of false, repeatedly debunked claims about vaccines for polio, tetanus and other diseases being unsafe and harmful.”]

Among those engaging with Humphries is Silicon Valley billionaire Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr‘s vice presidential running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Shanahan responded to Humphries’s insinuations on X.

Yes, it's very strange. Doesn't make any sense. I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation that neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be). I don't know if RFK very clearly… https://t.co/KDb5O5MvAM — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) May 8, 2025

The billionaire wrote: “Yes, it’s very strange. Doesn’t make any sense. I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation that neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be). I don’t know if RFK very clearly lied to me, or what is going on. It has been clear in recent conversations that he is reporting to someone regularly who is controlling his decisions (and it isn’t President Trump). With regards to the siblings, there is something very artificial and aggressive about them, almost like they were bred and raised Manchurian assets.”

Note: The twins she referred to are, presumably, Casey Means and her brother, entrepreneur Calley Means, who is an advisor to Secretary Kennedy and co-author of Casey Means’ book, Good Energy.

Many MAGA and MAHA supporters are confused by Shanahan’s post. As one inquired: “Nicole, why did you require promises that Means not be working in this administration when their messaging is so aligned with yours? This is an unexpected attack on people who are your (and our) allies.”