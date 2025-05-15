Mike Johnson’s Bill “Would Be the Largest Transfer of Wealth From Poor to Rich” In U.S. History, Says Clinton

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is tasked with pushing President Donald Trump‘s “Big Beautiful Bill” through Congress. But according to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), the House Republicans’ reconciliation bill is “going down.” The Wisconsin Republican, a deficit hawk, compared the bill to the Titanic.

(Sen. Johnson said the bill will sink because it doesn’t do enough to reduce spending. Johnson said: “My primary focus is spending, spending, spending, spending.”)

On the other side of the political divide, Trump’s 2016 Democratic presidential opponent and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D-NY) has been vocal on social media about her opposition to the bill.

On Wednesday she wrote on X: “The Republican tax plan is Robin Hood in reverse. It would be the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich through a single law in our entire history. Stop this bill.”

Clinton amplified the MSNBC op-ed ‘The GOP’s Plan Could Throw Millions Off Medicaid — And That’s Just the Start,’ which has the subhead, ‘What makes this especially hard to swallow is the “why” behind it all.’

The op-ed author is Andrea Ducas, vice president of health policy at the Center for American Progress (CAP), who wrote: “In the latest front of their war on the poor, Republicans in Congress are trotting out what could be one of their biggest health policy failures ever: Medicaid work requirements.”

Ducas added: “Republicans in Congress aren’t proposing this as a measure of fiscal discipline. In the same bill, they propose more than $4 trillion in tax breaks that would disproportionately flow to the wealthiest Americans. All in all, the bill adds trillions of dollars to the national deficit, putting the United States on a significantly worse fiscal trajectory than it already is. They’re not doing this because they’re trying to be fiscally responsible. They’re doing it because they want to cut the Medicaid program by kicking off as many people as possible — and they’re hoping no one will notice.”

[Note: The reconciliation bill details now emerging reveal substantial cuts to Medicaid, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates “would reduce the number of people with health insurance by at least 8.6 million.” The figure also includes a narrowing of Affordable Care Act (ACA) eligibility.]