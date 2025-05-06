James Comer Suggests Epstein Files Have Been Shredded, MAGA Rages

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) was asked on The Benny Show this week for an update on the complete release of the “Epstein Files,” government documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer said: “I don’t think the Department of Justice has them. Or at least the Attorney General does not have them, or she would have turned them over. The President ordered them released, the Attorney General ordered them released, we all know they have not been released.”

Comer added: “One of my biggest fears that I had and I expressed this with Kash Patel and a lot of people, Stephen Miller, and a lot of people going into the new administration, and I’m like, I hope they’re not shredding documents right now. This was a few weeks before the transition.”

Comer then repeated that he said, “I hope they’re not shredding documents.” The congressman also repeated his fear of the “deep state” in the White House “shredding documents.” Comer said: “Hopefully someone has a copy of that.”

🚨Rep. James Comer Drops Epstein File BOMBSHELL: The Files Have Been Destroyed, Doesn't Think Pam Bondi and Kash Patel Have Them, "I Warned Them.":



"They ordered the release.. Haven't been released. They are in there shredding documents. The government is involved.." pic.twitter.com/BzQMS8sTcR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 6, 2025

Not all MAGA supporters are buying Comer’s story of the deep state shredding the files.

As one conservative in Oregon replied: “Didn’t Pam say Kash sent her thousands of documents in a big truck? Soooo she either is a liar and lies to us, or she got rid of the evidence?”

Note: In February, the Justice Department released “phase one” of the documents it had related to Epstein, including his contact list and flight logs — but none of the documents provided a big reveal to satisfy MAGA supporters.

At that time, Bondi sent a letter to Patel demanding more documents which she was told were being kept in the FBI’s New York office. In March, Bondi said that Patel was working on providing the DOJ with a timeline for the next document release.

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer also responded by writing on X that Comer “basically said she [Bondi] lied about having the files because she said they were on her desk. Comer said he thinks the FBI and DOJ literally SHRED THE DOCUMENTS. Why did @AGPamBondi lie and say ‘the Epstein files are on my desk right now’? This is very damning and a black eye for the Trump DOJ under Pam Blondi.”

Political analyst Dominic Tripi also responded to Comer: “Pam Bondi needs to be fired for this immediately. If President Trump doesn’t hold someone accountable or assign blame, people will soon blame him directly.”

Another commenter on Comer’s story chimed in: “Trump and Bondi need to be held responsible for this, period. They made a promise and didn’t keep it. They could have done more and didn’t.”