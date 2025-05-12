Hillary Clinton Warns Americans About Trump Tax Bill: “Call Your Reps”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is trying this week to push through President Donald Trump‘s “big beautiful bill,” which Republicans say would save billions of dollars by imposing work requirements for Medicaid recipients who are not employed.

A partial Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis being amplified by Democrats found the GOP proposal would cause 8.6 million people to become uninsured.

The bill would also require states to pick up the costs of the supplemental food assistance program (SNAP) benefits, which are currently covered by the federal government.

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, responded to the bill on X by writing: “All you need to know about the Republican tax plan: The wealthiest 5% would get tax breaks. Everyone else would see crucial health care and nutrition assistance programs slashed. Call your reps.”

Clinton also shared the chart below, which shows the shift of funding from state and international programs (dropping 84 percent) to homeland security (increasing 65 percent).

She wrote: “The Trump budget in one chart: Cut programs that help families and make America a leader of the world, pour money into kidnapping grad students and deporting toddlers.”

Clinton also took a swipe at the president after he said has no problem accepting a $400 million luxury jumbo jet from Qatar as a gift.

She wrote: “So American children should make do with ‘two dolls’ while Donald Trump gets a free ‘sky palace’ from the Qatari government? Okay.”

(Note: While explaining that some consumer austerity would be needed during his attempt to reorder global trade through tariffs, Trump recently said American kids could get by with only two dolls and five pencils.)

Note: The Ways and Means Committee is scheduled to mark up the full Republican tax bill on Tuesday, May 13.