Dan Goldman Slams Pam Bondi, Warns Jeffrey Epstein Had “14 Phone Numbers for President Trump”

U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) is rarely aligned with the MAGA movement, but the case of the secretive Jefferey Epstein files have both Goldman and the most right-leaning MAGA adherents demanding that Attorney General Pam Bondi deliver on her promises to release the materials in the government’s possession.

As recently as last week, responding to the insinuation made by Republican Congressman James Comer that the Epstein files had been destroyed, Bondi assured Comer and MAGA that there “are thousands of videos of Epstein with children” that will soon be released, nothing has been made public.

In a scathing letter to Bondi, Goldman mentions her “thousands of videos” assertion as well as numerous connection points the late Epstein, a convicted sex offender who killed himself in jail, had with President Trump.

Hey MAGA. Where are the Epstein Files? pic.twitter.com/eCSmJ0mT1m — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓Parody. (@BY1959) May 5, 2025

Goldman, a former U.S. Attorney, wants to know if the delay in releasing the files, as she and Trump have both promised they would do, is being caused by Trump’s presence in the Epstein materials.

Goldman mentions Trump appearing on Epstein’s famous flight logs seven times and quotes Trump’s famous take on the “terrific guy” Epstein, when the President — before he ran for office — was in regular touch with him.

Trump was, as Goldman also mentions, quoted as saying “Jeffrey’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said he likes beautiful women as much as I do and many of them are said to be on the younger side.”

Goldman states that “Epstein’s personal address book, leaked in 2009 by an Epstein employee, contained 14 phone numbers for President Trump, his wife, Melania, and members of his staff.”

Bondi’s “unexplained delay” in releasing the materials, Goldman says, “raises serious questions about whether President Trump has intervened to prevent the public release of the Epstein Files in order to hide his own embarrassing and potentially criminal conduct.”