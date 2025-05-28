GOP Congressman Threatens To Expose “Paid Grifters on X”

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) has a history of occasionally opposing his own party’s legislation, including President Donald Trump‘s “big, beautiful bill,” which passed in the House last week.

Massie, who wanted more spending cuts, was one of two House Republicans who voted no. The other was Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH).

This week on X, Massie addressed the topic of campaign disclosure laws. (The Trump administration notified the Supreme Court last week that it will not defend “a federal campaign finance law that restricts the amount of money that political parties can spend in coordination with a candidate for office.”)

Massie wrote: “If we’re going to have campaign disclosure laws at all, the paid grifters on X and other platforms should be required to disclose who’s paying them to influence elections.”

If we’re going to have campaign disclosure laws at all, the paid grifters on X and other platforms should be required to disclose who’s paying them to influence elections. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 27, 2025

Social media political commentator and Trump supporter “Gunther Eagleman” a.k.a. David J. Freeman (who has more 1.4 million followers on X) replied to Massie: “Not a good look Tom. Not everyone who disagrees with you is paid.”

Another Trump-supporting account, The Dibster, with 21.4k followers replied: “Anyone who disagrees with you is a paid grifter? We get paid by our impressions on X by X. There is your disclosure.”

Former chairperson of the Michigan Republican Party Kristina Karamo, who lost the 2022 Michigan Secretary of State election to incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson, replied to Massie.

That would be great! I realized what was up, when I was chairwoman in complete unison I began getting attacked by “right-wing influencers” with the same smear campaign. It became obvious that these people were paid to smear me. When myself and many other people with credible… — Kristina Karamo (@KristinaKaramo) May 27, 2025

Karamo wrote: “That would be great! I realized what was up, when I was chairwoman in complete unison I began getting attacked by ‘right-wing influencers’ with the same smear campaign. It became obvious that these people were paid to smear me. When myself and many other people with credible reputations tried reaching out to them as to why they were saying these false things, they just ignored us. I was so confused because I thought we were on the ‘same team,’ how foolish of me.”