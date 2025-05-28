Rudy Giuliani Says Pam Bondi “Struggling” With Epstein Files

Before working as a personal attorney for President Donald Trump and before serving as Mayor of New York City, disbarred attorney Rudy Giuliani served as the U.S. Associate Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

As seen below, podcaster Benny Johnson asked Giuliani if he thinks Americans will ever see anything more related to the Epstein files.

[Note: In February, Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi declassified and publicly released files — which largely contained documents already public — related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Members of the MAGA movement continue to voice their disappointment with Bondi and the lack of additional released files.]

Regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein files, Giuliani said: “I think they’re struggling with it. I really do believe that.”

When asked why, Giuliani replied: “I think it probably involves something that can have big implications on our national security, foreign policy, allies. It has to be something very very sensitive.”

Rudy says he thinks the reason Pam Bondi hadn’t released the Jeffrey Epstein files is because she’s “struggling with it” because “it could involve something that has big implications on our national security .. It has to be something very, very sensitive.” pic.twitter.com/QFVtGXjgtF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2025

Democrats are responding to Giuliani’s remarks with humor. As the X account Patriot Takes replied: “LOL, they don’t want to bring their friends to justice. Why are they protecting these people?”

More than one suggested that Bondi “hasn’t released it because they can’t figure out how to scrub Trump’s name without it being obvious.”

During the interview with Johnson, in addition to saying that he finds Epstein’s suicide in prison “hard to believe,” Giuliani also said that maybe the Justice Department and FBI haven’t released more information is because “maybe this isn’t the right period of time to do it, given what’s going on in Ukraine, given what’s going on in the Middle East, uh, this can’t be, you know, some kind of a, um, personal, personal thing. This is a government thing.”