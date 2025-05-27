Evangelical Christian Senator Slams Republicans for Breaking 4th Commandment to Force Ten Commandments in Classroom

Texas State Senator James Talarico (D) reported on X: “Republicans just passed a bill forcing every teacher to post the Ten Commandments in their classroom. They passed it on the Sabbath… breaking the 4th Commandment. Maybe they should try following the Ten Commandments before mandating them.”

As seen on the state Senate floor below, Talarico asserted that the Texas Republicans who pushed forward the bill were breaking the fourth Commandment (“Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy”) by having the Senate vote on it on the Sabbath.

Texas Republicans just passed a bill forcing every teacher to post the Ten Commandments in their classroom.



They passed it on the Sabbath… breaking the 4th Commandment.



Maybe they should try following the Ten Commandments before mandating them. pic.twitter.com/NKTiqMpDNr — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 25, 2025

Texas Democrats tried to amend the Texas bill to require other religious texts from Hinduism, Islam, and Buddhism also be posted in classrooms — but they were rejected.

Note: ACLU legal director Megan Lambert said: “Courts have repeatedly ruled that it is unconstitutional for public schools to coerce anyone to support or participate in religion or its exercise.”

Many Republicans on X are criticizing Talarico, who is a devout Christian, (“You’re not a Christian if you object to this”) and his opposition to the new law (“what’s the harm?” and “What’s wrong with the commandments, it’s good to live by no matter what your faith is.”)

Note: Talarico, who is pursuing a Master of Divinity at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, is the grandson of a Baptist preacher who he says taught him that Christianity is rooted in two commandments: “love God and love your neighbor.”

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign the bill, which would take effect in September. In June 2024, Republican Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a similar law which would have applied to all public K-12 schools and state-funded university classrooms. It was later blocked by a federal judge who declared it unconstitutional.

As AP reported on the Louisiana ruling: “U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles in Baton Rouge said the law had an ‘overtly religious’ purpose, and rejected state officials’ claims that the government can mandate the posting of the Ten Commandments because they hold historical significance to the foundation of U.S. law. His opinion noted that no other foundational documents — including the Constitution or the Bill of Rights — must be posted.”