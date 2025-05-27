GOP Senator Says He’s 100% Behind Bill But Must Follow Special Rule, “President Trump Knows”

After President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” passed the House and headed to the Senate, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) announced on Tuesday on X that Senate Republicans this week “will begin to ‘scrub’ the 1,000+ page bill to comply with something called the Byrd rule. I’ve called it the ‘Byrd Bath.'”

Mullin added: “because reconciliation (this bill) is a fast-track process that only requires 51 Senate votes versus 60, there are strict rules for compliance. The bill must directly impact federal spending or taxes.”

Note: In 1986, the Senate adopted the Byrd rule (named after its principal sponsor, the late Democrat Senator Robert C. Byrd of West Virginia), as a means to prevent legislators from adding extraneous provisions to budget resolution legislation “that increased spending or reduced revenues when the reconciliation instructions called for reduced spending or increased revenues, or that violated another committee’s jurisdiction.”

🚨 UPDATE: President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill.'



We've gotten a ton of questions on what's NEXT. Here's a breakdown:



This week, @SenateGOP will begin to "scrub" the 1,000+ page bill to comply with something called the Byrd rule.



I’ve called it the “Byrd Bath.”



Mullin added: “The House is NOT bound by the Byrd rule—only we are. I’ve used this example: the House has to fit through a garage door, the Senate has to squeeze through a window in the garage door. It just comes down to process. We’ve got one shot to get it right. President Trump knows about the Byrd rule, and we’re in 24/7 communication to PASS THE BILL and DELIVER.”

Several MAGA supporters responded to Mullin with criticism and demands for him to “add DOGE cuts.” Also common in the comments are accusations that Mullin and other “RINOs” are “patronizing” members of the MAGA movement.

When Pamela McNabb wrote to Mullin: “Why are you on the list of RINO’s that say they are not going to vote for this bill?” the Senator replied “Fake news. President Trump’s bill has my complete support and we’ll be working to get it across the finish line.”

Mullin has been asked to explain his “no” vote more than once this week, as seen below.

Mullin wrote on Sunday: “Spoken to this many times, but glad to do it again. I 100% support making @DOGE cuts permanent. At the time Rand Paul introduced this amendment to the CR, @POTUS’ play call was to keep the government OPEN. He was 100% clear on that. If we passed this amendment against the midnight deadline, we would’ve shut down–directly against @POTUS’ wishes. That’s the only reason I voted no. However: we are in daily comms with the White House about making @DOGE cuts permanent in the rescissions process.”