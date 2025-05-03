“Do Not Mock Us” — New York Catholics Slam Trump Over New Pope Photo

Days after President Donald Trump attended the funeral for Pope Francis at the Vatican he told a reporter, “I’d like to be pope.”

Today, the non-Catholic POTUS shared an AI-generated image of himself as the Pope on his social media platform — and the official White House account on X also shared the image.

According to Reuters, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni — while briefing journalists about the process of electing a new pope (which begins Wednesday, May 7) — declined to comment on the image.

The New York Catholic Conference responded on X: “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, who is Catholic, also responded by writing: “Can someone inform POTUS that we are still mourning the great loss of #PopeFrancis? The death of a pope is solemnly observed in a nine-day mourning period known as the Novemdiales.”

So far there has been little reaction from Congress, despite a record number of Catholics in the U.S. legislature. (GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is an exception, loudly praising Trump’s post, see below.)

Catholic News Agency reports: “According to Pew’s numbers, 126 members of the House and 24 Senators are Catholic. The majority of Catholics in both chambers are Democrats: 70 in the House and 13 in the Senate. There are 56 Catholic Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate.”

Note: Three of the top five Republicans in the House are Catholic: Majority Leader Steve Scalise (Louisiana), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (Minnesota), and Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain (Michigan).