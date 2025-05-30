30 Republicans Voted Against Amendment to Prohibit Hegseth Makeup Studio at Pentagon

U.S. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, introduced an amendment on Wednesday to prohibit taxpayer dollars from being used “to construct, sustain, outfit or maintain a makeup studio for the Secretary of Defense.”

Jacobs asserted that “Secretary Hegseth is more concerned with concealing and covering up his mishandling of sensitive attack plans and his blemishes than strengthening our national security.”

The Congresswoman added: “We don’t need a made for TV Defense Secretary. We don’t need someone more interested in their appearance than in ensuring the safety of our service members. But according to a CBS News report, Secretary Hegseth has ordered a new makeup studio at the Pentagon that will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.”

[Note: On April 23, CBS News reported “Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances.”]

Hegseth responded to the released report in a post on X, “Totally fake story. No ‘orders’ and no ‘makeup.'”

I introduced an amendment today to prohibit any taxpayer dollars from being used for Secretary Hegseth's makeup studio at the Pentagon.



Every single one of my Republican colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee voted against it. Every. single. one. pic.twitter.com/1XK5o438q0 — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) April 30, 2025

Jacobs added: “These reports of the Secretary of Defense spending taxpayer dollars on a makeup studio are further proof that everything this administration is spewing about waste, fraud, abuse and efficiency is total [expletive].”

With her amendment, Jacobs contended that “this makeup studio isn’t going to make American safer, it won’t protect the lives of our service members, it won’t strengthen our national security.”

She added, “I pay for my own makeup with my personal funds, not at taxpayer dollars.”

Jacobs reported after the meeting that “every single one of my Republican colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee voted against it. Every. single. one.” There are a total of 30 Republicans and 26 Democrats serving on the House Armed Services Committee.

The Defense Department responded to Jacobs’ amendment on X: “Congresswoman, There is no makeup studio in the Pentagon. That story has continuously been disproven. It is disappointing to see that a member of Congress would waste taxpayer time by pushing nonsense like this through.”

Jacobs replied to the DoD: “If that’s true, then every Republican on the committee should have had no problem supporting my amendment — instead, none did.”