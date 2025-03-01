White House Staff Ate Trump-Zelensky Lunch in Hallway, Fox News Reports

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported (in all caps) on X that White House officials told her network that President Trump kicked out Ukrainian President Zelenskyy after their meeting in the Oval Office. Heinrich reported that Zelenskyy “did not walk off on his own.”

Heinrich also wrote that the White House said “Ukrainians were begging to reset” — but that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz “informed them Zelenskyy needs to leave White House grounds, return when he’s ready for peace.”

Heinrich repeated the message that the White House feels “disrespected” by Zelensky, citing that he was “shrugging and rolling his eyes” during the meeting.

Heinrich added: “When I went to upper press to ask what was going on, the lunch that Trump and Zelenskyy were supposed to dine on and talk over was sitting in the hallway. I’m told White House press office staffers will be eating it.”

WH OFFICIALS TELL FOX:

-TRUMP KICKED OUT ZELENSKYY – HE DID NOT WALK OFF ON HIS OWN

-RARE MINERALS DEAL WAS NOT SIGNED.

– WH SAYS “UKRAINANS WERE BEGGING TO RESET” BUT RUBIO AND WALTZ INFORMED THEM ZELENSKYY NEEDS TO LEAVE WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS, RETURN WHEN HE’S READY FOR PEACE… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 28, 2025

American economist Michael Strain, Director of Economic Policy Studies & Senior Fellow at the conservative think tank AEI and replied to Heinrich: “An important reason for the United States to support Ukraine is to contain Russia’s territorial ambitions. Containing Russia’s ambitions is important for peace in Europe. Peace in Europe is important because without it Americans will be less prosperous. We don’t support Ukraine because it’s nice to be nice. We support Ukraine because it is in our direct interest to do so.”

But we have a president and vice president who put Russia's interest over that of America. What would one call that? https://t.co/lGbWxJYoIu — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 28, 2025

AEI emeritus scholar Norman Ornstein replied to Strain: “But we have a president and vice president who put Russia’s interest over that of America. What would one call that?”