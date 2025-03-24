Pam Bondi Slammed by MAGA for “Warning” Democratic Congresswoman, “She Talks Too Much”

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo reported on Sunday that “agitators are taking to the streets to vandalize Tesla vehicles in protest of Elon Musk and DOGE.”

She added, “Tesla vehicles and dealerships are being targeted with arson, gunfire and vandalism in at least nine states” and that “President Trump is promising harsh punishment for these vandals, threatening to send them to jail.”

Bartiromo’s guest, Attorney General Pam Bondi, reported that “there have been three federal charges so far” and said her office has “a dedicated task force” on the investigation.

“These are not isolated incidents…and these aren’t vandals,” Bondi asserted. “These are Molotov cocktails, you know, that could be a weapon of mass destruction.”

Bondi told Bartiromo: “People need to know that the three people in custody right now — they will receive severe and swift consequences and they are facing up to 20 years in prison.”

Bondi then shifted her attention to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). Bondi described Crockett “calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday. ‘Let’s take him out on my birthday,’ she said, yet she turns and says, ‘oh, I’m not calling for violence.’ Well, she is an elected public official and so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing is going to happen to Elon Musk.”

Many Trump and MAGA supporters are responding to Bondi’s Fox News appearance with disappointment and impatience. As one replied: “Stark warning” with a shaking my head emoji. Another chimed in, “Yep. That’s right. Every brilliant fabulous prosecutor I know and with whom I have ever worked send ‘warnings’ … via Fox News TV appearances.”

Others wrote: “Actions speak louder than words,” and “Oh great. A ‘stark warning’! I am so impressed. Let me know when something happens. In the meantime I will add it to my list of meaningless threats including slams, takes aim, knocks, seeks arrest, probing, strongly arguing, calling on, and stark warning I hear all the time.”

“NOT ONE ARREST/CHARGED W A FEDERAL CRIME quite frankly my patience is gone w her…either she’s out of her depth or incompetent either way, i’m afraid she’s not up to the challenge! WE NEED A STRONGER LEADER HERE, STAT!” and another: “Ooohhh scary WORDS! She talks too much and acts too little. If you’re going to do something, DO IT.”

[Note: There is precedent for Bondi’s Molotov cocktail comment. Lonnie Coffman, a man who pleaded guilty to bringing multiple firearms, Molotov cocktails, and other weapons near the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 was sentenced to 46 months in prison. He received a pardon from President Trump in January. The judge who sentenced Coffman said she had never seen such a large or wide assortment of weapons in a federal criminal case.]