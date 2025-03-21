MAGA Slams GOP Senator for Promoting Trump, “We Want You Gone”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) on Thursday shared a photo of himself reading Donald Trump‘s 1987 book The Art of the Deal, and captioned it: “Recommended.” In interviews, the President has cited The Art of the Deal as one of his proudest accomplishments — and his second-favorite book after the Bible.

Predictably Cornyn is being slammed in the comments by Democrats for his egregious show of fealty –“I guess if you ditch your oath to the Constitution and worship a man, what’s left?” wrote one. But it’s not just Dems that don’t think Cornyn gets a pass just for joining the MAGA book club.

Republicans Against Trump replied to Cornyn writing “You are beyond pathetic” and former Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — high up on the list of Trump’s sworn enemies — replied: “Imagine having to post this. Good lord.” Those are unvarnished anti-Trumpers, even if they still call themselves Republicans, so that’s also expected.

But even unequivocal Trump supporter and MAGA social influencer Rogan O’Handley (aka DC Draino) didn’t give the book reviewing Senator a break, replying to Cornyn: “You passed the biggest gun control bill in decades as a Senator from TEXAS, We want you gone.”

Note: In 2022, in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting, Cornyn — with nine other Republican senators — signed a bipartisan agreement on gun control, which included “a red flag provision, support for state crisis intervention orders, funding for school safety resources, stronger background checks for buyers under 21, and penalties for straw purchases.”

Fellow MAGA influencer David J. Freeman (aka Gunther Eagleman) replied on X: “Bye John, you failed Texas. Big time! Paxton is real America First.”

MAGA Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has not yet announced that he will run against Cornyn next year, said on Monday about Cornyn: “He’s had his chance. He hasn’t performed well, and the voters know it.” He added “You can go a long time without people paying attention. And they’re paying attention now.”