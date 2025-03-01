Elon Musk Responds To GOP Congressman Who Voted Against Budget Resolution, “Point Really Needs to Be Hammered Home”

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the sole Republican to vote against House Speaker Mike Johnson’s budget resolution this week, a resolution that aligns strictly with the agendas of President Donald Trump and the world’s richest man, DOGE leader Elon Musk.

The libertarian Massie explained his vote to his constituents on X by writing: “The GOP Budget Resolution that passed the House this week increases the debt limit from $36 trillion to $40 trillion, and spends enough $ to increase in the debt from $36 trillion to $56 trillion over the next 10 years. But yay for tax cuts!”

Massie added: “For every dollar of tax cuts, cut spending one dollar. Impose work requirements for able body welfare recipients. Repeal the green new deal. Use the extra revenue that comes from economic boost of lower tax rates to reduce the deficit until the budget balances.”

The GOP Budget Resolution that passed the House this week increases the debt limit from $36 trillion to $40 trillion, and spends enough $ to increase in the debt from $36 trillion to $56 trillion over the next 10 years. But yay for tax cuts!



I'm the only Republican who voted no.

Musk replied to Massie: “All government spending is taxation. This point really needs to be hammered home. Whatever is not directly taxed is taxed in the form of inflation, as the government prints more money. Inflation is the worst tax of all, as it punishes those who are just barely making ends meet or have gathered some savings.”

It’s not the first time Musk has put forth his assertion (see below) that “all government spending is taxation,” including presumably the estimated $38 billion his own companies have received from the U.S. government in the form of loans, contracts, subsidies and tax credits.

[NOTE: When in 2013 Tesla repaid a $465 million federal loan — acquired through the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing program (ATVM) — before its due date after raising money through a sale of stock, Musk wrote upon repayment: “I would like to thank the Department of Energy and the members of Congress and their staffs that worked hard to create the ATVM program, and particularly the American taxpayer from whom these funds originate. I hope we did you proud.”]

Responding to Musk’s assertion that all government spending is a tax, MAGA influencers on X including Chuck Callesto cheered and are leaving comments including, “Abolish the IRS! DOGE knows best!”

A different response comes from Owen Gaffney, Chief Impact Officer at the Nobel Prize, who lauds Musk’s drive to boost efficiency in government operations while dissenting on the billionaire’s assertion that federal government and the tax it collects exist largely to the detriment of its citizens.

Gaffney writes: “Musk’s assertion that the government impedes innovation overlooks the crucial role public investment plays in technological advancement. Ironically, many of the technologies that have made Musk’s ventures possible stem from government-funded research and development: the internet, GPS and touchscreen technology are but three.”

Massie supporters are responding with comments including “Thomas Massie is the only Republican not owned by foreign interest” and with the cartoon below, which features Massie on the House floor declaring, “Yes, you are all wrong.”

My man Massie!! I moved from the most wicked state in the nation – Washington State to Kentucky and I am so glad he represents his constituents and state well. Very smart man.

In his refutation of Musk’s characterization of all spending as a virtual tax, Gaffney adds: “Large government debt isn’t necessarily a route to bankruptcy and collapse, as contended by Musk. Countries like the U.S. can sustain much greater deficits without cause for concern because debt is simply money that the government put into the economy and didn’t tax back.”

And, striking a red planet note designed to dovetail with Musk’s own celestial ambitions, Gaffney advocates not just sparing but redoubling government spending that produces desirable results.

“The question should not only be ‘how do we cut government spending?” he writes, “but also, how do we direct spare capacity in the economy to invest in what we want for the future: good roads, better schools, investment in biotechnology, artificial intelligence…a base on Mars. Or all of the above.”