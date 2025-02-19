The defense of Ukraine should be Europe’s priority, President Donald Trump asserted in a long, many-pronged, America First TruthSocial post, and former President Joe Biden should have demanded “EQUALIZATION”, Trump wrote, with Europe in supporting Ukraine’s defense.

(Trump does not mention specifically that Ukraine is defending itself against a Russian invasion, now in year three, and mentions Russia only as a partner with the U.S. in negotiating an end to the war.)

“This War is far more important to Europe than it is to us,” Trump wrote, citing the fact that “we have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation.”

As Trump’s diplomatic team led by new Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s team — including longstanding Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov — in Saudi Arabia this week to ostensibly negotiate a peace deal without Europe’s or Ukraine’s participation, Trump called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” and implied he was unpopular in his own country.

The Saudi meeting, the first direct public diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, essentially ended the international isolation of Putin that had been a result of his invasion.

[Michael McFaul, who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration (2012-2014) wrote on X: “Admiration by so many Republicans for Putin–a brutal dictator with no respect for human life, individual liberties, or private property, who hates America — is one of the most shocking developments of my life. Never saw that coming.”]

Near the end of Trump’s long harangue accusing Zelensky of squandering half the funds the U.S. has provided — and of wanting to keep the “gravy train going — the U.S. President said “I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered…”

[Trump’s post does not mention the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine, though he has recently told Ukraine it was a “bad war to go into.” Trump also did not mention that, as the American Enterprise Institute reported in 2024, nearly 70% of the funds provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were spent in the U.S. or on U.S. forces, with the U.S. being the top weapons and munitions manufacturer.]

Trump’s full text is here: